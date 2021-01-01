NFT Art Sales Reached All-Time High of $8.2M in December
The total trading volume of non-fungible token (NFT) artwork hit an all-time high of $8.2 million in December 2020, according to cryptocurrency art analytics platform CryptoArt.io.
- With the lights turned off in museums and galleries due to the coronavirus pandemic, sales of physical art plunged in 2020, but sales of NFT-based art have taken off, reaching an all-time high in December, according to CryptoArt.io data.
- Token-based art sales hit $8.2 million in December compared to $2.6 million in November 2020.
- Richard Chen, the creator of CryptoArt.io, told CoinDesk, “Crypto natives are starting to understand the value NFTs bring to verifying authenticity of the original artwork. Furthermore, big-name digital artists like Beeple are discovering what NFTs are and how they open up a new business model for artists other than commissions.”
- CryptoArt.io tracks numerous digital art market places such as Async Art, KnownOrigin, MakersPlace, SuperRare and Nifty Gateway, which was acquired by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss in 2019.
- Most NFT purchases are made using ether or Ethereum-based stablecoins but some platforms such as Nifty Gateway and MakersPlace accept credit card payments as well, said Chen.
- More and more artists are now presenting their work in online showrooms and the NFT-based art scene is seeing increased interest.
Read more: NFT Painting of Buterin in Harlequin Garb Sets Record in Weekend Crypto Art Sale
