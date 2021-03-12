NFT Art Craze Spreads to China

Beijing is to host its first exhibition dedicated to “crypto art” which will showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The exhibition titled “Virtual Niche—Have you ever seen memes in the mirror?” will run from March 26 until April 4 in the city before moving on to Shanghai and is the first of its kind, according to a report by The Beijinger.

The curator of the exhibition, Sun Bohan, told the publication crypto art is an emerging trend that is formed by “bridging art and blockchain-based platforms, culture, and technology.”

The NFT craze has been taking off recently with millions of dollars being spent on rare or desirable digital artworks.

On Thursday, a piece of digital artwork or NFT by crypto artist Beeple was sold for a record $69.3 million by the auction house Christie’s.

NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.

