NFRA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NFRA ETF (Symbol: NFRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.10, changing hands as low as $57.04 per share. NFRA shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $53.17 per share, with $59.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.06.

