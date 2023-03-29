NFRA Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the NFRA ETF (Symbol: NFRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.98, changing hands as high as $51.22 per share. NFRA shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.81 per share, with $58.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.