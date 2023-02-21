Markets
NFRA

NFRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

February 21, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NFRA ETF (Symbol: NFRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.52, changing hands as low as $51.26 per share. NFRA shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

NFRA 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.81 per share, with $58.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.41.

