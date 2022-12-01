NFRA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the NFRA ETF (Symbol: NFRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.68, changing hands as high as $52.93 per share. NFRA shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.81 per share, with $58.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.58.

