Is NFLX Stock Worth Buying at a Premium P/S or Should Investors Wait?

Netflix NFLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio that sits meaningfully above its broader media and entertainment peer group, a premium that has historically been justified by superior margin expansion, scale in originals and a fast-growing advertising business. From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.98X, higher than Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's 3.98X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.



Such valuation gap is now being scrutinized more closely. Shares have fallen sharply from their 52-week highs, and the central question facing investors is whether Netflix's fundamentals still warrant paying a premium multiple, or whether a better entry point will present itself once near-term uncertainties resolve.

NFLX’s Premium Valuation Builds Concern



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NFLX’s Q1 Results Show Resilience, Guidance Disappoints

Netflix's first-quarter 2026 results, detailed in its shareholder letter filed with the SEC, showed revenues of $12.25 billion, up 16% year over year, with operating margin expanding to 32.3% from 31.7% a year earlier. Operating income rose 18% year over year, aided by slightly higher-than-planned subscription revenues. The advertising business continued to scale, with ad-tier monthly active viewers crossing 250 million and the advertiser base growing 70% year over year to more than 4,000 clients. The company also announced a new $25 billion share repurchase authorization, layered on top of $6.8 billion remaining from its prior program.



Despite these positives, forward guidance fell short of expectations on key metrics. For the second quarter, Netflix guided revenue growth of 13% year over year and projected an operating margin of 32.6%, with both figures landing below what the market had been positioned for. Content amortization has been front-loaded into the first half of 2026, a factor management has flagged as a near-term margin headwind even as full-year operating margin guidance stands at 31.5% on revenues of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, representing 12% to 14% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.60 per share, up 2% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 42.29% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Content Pipeline Builds Through 2H26 and 2027

Netflix's content slate remains a core pillar of its investment case heading into the back half of 2026 and beyond. At its May 2026 Upfront presentation, the company highlighted an expanded NFL on Netflix slate for the 2026 season, including a regular-season game from Australia, a Thanksgiving Eve matchup, two Christmas Day games, and a Week 18 game, with NFL Honors set for Super Bowl week in 2027. New series and films announced include Barbaric, a medieval fantasy adaptation; Calabasas; The Retrievals; an untitled Nick Cannon docuseries; Grown Ups 3; and A Matter of Time, starring Ben Stiller, produced under a first-look partnership with Sony Pictures. Returning fan favorites slated for new seasons include Love Is Blind, My Life With the Walter Boys, Quarterback, and Running Point, the Kate Hudson-led sports comedy that has drawn over 60 million views across its first two seasons.



Beyond scripted programming, Netflix continues building out live events and unscripted formats, with the Westminster Dog Show added to its live slate and further expansion of video podcasts and interactive ad formats planned through 2026. On the advertising-technology side, the company is rolling out programmatic buying for Pause Ads and Live placements via Dynamic Ad Insertion in the United States and Canada this summer, with broader country rollout by year-end. Looking into 2027, Netflix's ad-supported plan will expand into 15 new countries, including Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, and New Zealand, while new ad inventory spanning podcasts and vertical video is slated for global availability that year, extending the runway for the advertising business well past 2026.

Share-Price Movement and the Competitive Landscape

Netflix shares have fallen sharply from 52-week highs near $134, partly due to softer second-quarter guidance and lingering uncertainty after the Warner Bros. bidding war concluded without a deal. Shares of Netflix have lost 17.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming both the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry and the broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 16.5% and 9.8%, respectively.

NFLX’s Price Performance



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Amazon AMZN continues to expand Prime Video through Amazon Studios originals and MGM Alternative's unscripted slate, while integrating live sports rights. Disney DIS has leaned on Disney+ alongside Hulu, now fully owned, and continues releasing tentpole franchise content such as Avatar sequels to streaming. Apple has maintained a smaller but prestige-driven approach with Apple AAPL-owned Apple TV+, continuing original film and series investment while Amazon and Disney scale subscriber bases through bundling and sports. Amazon, Disney and Apple each represent durable competitive pressure on content spend, advertising dollars and viewer attention, even as Netflix retains scale advantages in originals output and engagement.

Conclusion

Netflix's fundamentals remain solid, with margin expansion, ad-tier growth and a deep content pipeline. However, soft second-quarter guidance, front-loaded content costs and post-Warner Bros. strategic ambiguity argue for patience. Holding existing positions appears reasonable; aggressive new buying may warrant awaiting clearer signals. NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.