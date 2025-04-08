$NFLX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NFLX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,044,978,730 of trading volume.

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NFLX:

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 273 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 273 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 200,341 shares for an estimated $195,861,201 .

. REED HASTINGS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 111 sales selling 213,744 shares for an estimated $191,420,239 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 145,544 shares for an estimated $142,881,234 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,018 shares for an estimated $103,481,772 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 16,320 shares for an estimated $15,761,679 .

. RICHARD N BARTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,062 shares for an estimated $9,904,062 .

. TIMOTHY M HALEY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,737 shares for an estimated $8,923,552 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA sold 2,813 shares for an estimated $2,835,138

LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,382 shares for an estimated $2,739,887 .

. ANN MATHER sold 2,682 shares for an estimated $2,609,586

JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,760 shares for an estimated $1,738,193 .

. ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180 .

. JAY C HOAG sold 617 shares for an estimated $604,481

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,366 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18.

on 01/22, 11/27, 10/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$NFLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $840.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1200.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Tim Nollen from Macquarie set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $1100.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $1150.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $715.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1050.0 on 12/18/2024

