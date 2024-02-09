News & Insights

NFL-What to expect from this Year's Super Bowl ads

February 09, 2024

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Super Bowl ads captivate audiences during the U.S. television broadcast of the event and this year's showpiece game in Las Vegas on Sunday features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Following is information about this year's ads:

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost?

The price of a 30-second spot on CBS sold for around $7 million, according to a source familiar with the ad sales.

Who is advertising in the Super Bowl 2024?

Around 50-plus advertisers will compete for the attention of the anticipated 100 million-plus viewers tuning in.

Why does the Super Bowl have so many ads?

Capitalising on the event's exceptionally high viewership and broad demographic appeal, companies invest significant resources to ensure their advertisements stand out and leave a lasting impression on the people expected to watch the game.

What were the most popular Super Bowl commercials?

The Super Bowl has had many ads that later became a part of popular culture, including Burger chain Wendy's "Where's the Beef?", Snickers: "You're Not You When You're Hungry" and Apple's "1984" which was directed by Ridley Scott.

What celebrities will be in the commercials?

Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi will appear in a commercial for the beer brand Michelob alongside NFL hall of Famer Dan Marino. Actor Christopher Walken is set to feature in a BMW commercial, sharing the spotlight with half-time show performer Usher. Meanwhile, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger is slated to appear in a commercial for the insurance company State Farm.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

