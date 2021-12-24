NFL-Washington's Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said.

The 29-year-old was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the accident, which occurred about 35 miles (56.33 km) outside Washington, D.C. in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the incident was still under investigation and it was too soon to say whether any charges would be filed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy," the Washington Football Team said in a statement. "Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information."

Everett's management agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)

