Culture

NFL-Washington's Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Geoff Burke

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said.

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said.

The 29-year-old was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the accident, which occurred about 35 miles (56.33 km) outside Washington, D.C. in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the incident was still under investigation and it was too soon to say whether any charges would be filed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy," the Washington Football Team said in a statement. "Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information."

Everett's management agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

Nasdaq Foundation Spotlight: Village Capital

Dec 21, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular