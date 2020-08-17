Culture

NFL-Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Giza

The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history.

Wright, who following his retirement in 2011 earned his MBA from the University of Chicago, will be responsible for leading the team's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales and marketing.

The 38-year-old former player joins a Washington team that last month said it will retire its Redskins name and logo which had been used since 1933 but had long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

"This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a news release.

"The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise.

"We want to set new standards for the NFL."

Wright, who previously worked at consulting firm McKinsey & Co where he was a partner in the operations practice, will report directly to Washington team owner Dan Snyder.

Wright spent seven seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Brown and Arizona Cardinals.

