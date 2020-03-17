Culture

NFL-Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.

The 42-year-old quarterback, who won six Super Bowl rings during his celebrated tenure with the team, said his "football journey will place elsewhere", but did not elaborate on his next move.

