NFL-Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The NFL has postponed Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers after some players and staff from the Nashville-based team tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, which cited unnamed sources, playing the game on Monday is among the options being considered to reschedule the contest.

The report comes a day after the Titans closed their facilities after three players and five team personnel tested positive for the virus following their Sunday game against the host Minnesota Vikings.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

