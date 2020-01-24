NFL-Through 16 seasons, Manning says he did it 'my way'

Not one for flash or grandstanding, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday quoting the time-worn wisdom of Frank Sinatra, another New York icon who sang: "I did it my way."
