Culture

NFL-Through 16 seasons, Manning says he did it 'my way'

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danielle Parhizkaran

Not one for flash or grandstanding, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday quoting the time-worn wisdom of Frank Sinatra, another New York icon who sang: "I did it my way."

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

Marc Benioff on Why Philanthropy Is So Important at His Companies

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Salesforce, talks about how a trip to India inspired him to incorporate philanthropy into the culture of his company from day one.

2 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular