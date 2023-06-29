News & Insights

Culture

NFL-Three players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations

June 29, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor have been suspended for at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Thursday.

The three players, who all bet on National Football League games during the 2022 season, may petition for reinstatement after the 2023 campaign, the league said in a statement.

In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for his team's first six regular season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

The NFL's gambling policy prohibits anyone in the league from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.