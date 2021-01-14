NFL-'Terminator' Donald ready to battle potent Packers offense

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he had recovered from the rib injury that took him out of last week's game and would be ready to battle Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday in Green Bay.

Rams fans held their breath when the All-Pro defensive tackle, who anchors a defense that allowed the fewest points of any team in the National Football League this season, was injured and did not return in his team's 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"I feel real good, no pain. I feel healthy," Donald told reporters this week, adding that he did not want to spend the entire interview taking about his "damn side."

"I feel good, I feel strong, and I'll be ready come Saturday."

Donald, who was nicknamed "The Terminator" by head coach Sean McVay, knows he will have his work cut out for him against the potent Packers offense, which led the league is scoring this season.

"He's a great quarterback that's playing lights out this year," he said of Rodgers, who threw 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions this season

The Rams' defense will need a big game since their offense is banged up. On Thursday, McVay said the team would be without quarterback John Wolford, who started against Seattle before exiting early with a neck injury.

The Rams were forced to turn to regular starter Jared Goff, who is recovering from surgery on the thumb on his throwing hand but was able to lead the team to victory in Seattle.

Donald said he was not concerned about the chilly conditions and the snow that is expected to blanket Lambeau Field on Saturday and that it would not affect his ribs.

"Once we get out there, we'll be playing football and moving around, so we'll be good," he said.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

