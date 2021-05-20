US Markets

NFL-Tebow makes NFL comeback, signs with Jaguars as tight end

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former quarterback Tim Tebow as he looks to revive his NFL career as a tight end, the Florida-based franchise announced on Thursday.

May 20 (Reuters) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former quarterback Tim Tebow as he looks to revive his NFL career as a tight end, the Florida-based franchise announced on Thursday.

Tebow, who played in the NFL for three seasons with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets between 2010-2012, switched careers to play minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow, who has not played in the NFL since 2012, said in a statement.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

The move back to the NFL will reunite 33-year-old Tebow, a first round pick in 2010, with his former college coach Urban Meyer with whom he won two national championships.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular