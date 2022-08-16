NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accepts Bitcoin For Single Game Suites

Bitcoin

Fans of the team will be able to purchase single game suites with bitcoin and BitWallet will convert the cryptocurrency to fiat for the Texans.

  • The Houston Texans have picked an official bitcoin wallet service provider.
  • BitWallet functions as both a wallet and exchange for businesses and individuals.
  • Fans of the NFL team can now purchase single game suites with bitcoin.

The Houston Texans NFL team has partnered with BitWallet to become the team’s official digital currency wallet, per a press release.

Fans of the NFL team will be able to use bitcoin to purchase single game suites using BitWallet as the intermediary to facilitate the conversion of bitcoin to fiat upon purchase. In fact, the Houstons have already sold its first suite to EWR Digital, a digital marketing firm.

"We are proud to partner with BitWallet to offer an exciting option for our fans who are looking to enjoy Texans gameday in one of our suites," Houston Texans president, Greg Grissom said. "BitWallet is a perfect collaborator as we continue our efforts to move our organization forward in new and innovative ways."

Not only does BitWallet function as a bitcoin wallet allowing users to send bitcoin anywhere in the world, but the company also hosts an exchange for individuals and businesses to buy bitcoin.

"Digital currency has become a primary means of payment and by partnering with BitWallet, the Texans are leading the way in the NFL," BitWallet CEO, John Perrone said. "I am honored that BitWallet is the first to offer Texans fans this service."

The Houston-based NFL team now joins the ranks of the Tennessee Titans NFL team, who had previously announced that bitcoin could be used for large and recurring purchases through a third-party conversion service. 

