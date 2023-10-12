NFL-Swift in attendance at Chiefs game for third time

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 12, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pop megastar Taylor Swift was seen in attendance prior to the start of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday, the third time the 12-time Grammy winner has attended one of the team's games amid rumors of a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was shown on the broadcast entering Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red Chiefs jacket ahead of the team's showdown with the Denver Broncos.

Swift's appearance, in addition to fueling further rumors about her romance with the Chiefs' star, is sure to deliver another marketing blessing to the NFL.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

