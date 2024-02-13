News & Insights

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 13, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $6.8 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 3.7% compared with last year when they kept $4.3 million for a hold percentage of 2.8%.

The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime of the Super Bowl on Sunday to become the National Football League's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (647) 480-7636;))

