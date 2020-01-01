NFL-Streaking Eagles get another chance at the Seahawks

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles, who face the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday' wild-card game, may have been the National Football Conference (NFC) team nobody wanted to play.

Winners of four consecutive games to take the NFC East title and with quarterback Carson Wentz improving, the Eagles (9-7) are narrow underdogs to Russell Wilson and the visiting Seahawks (11-5).

"I'd say come playoff time, records don’t matter," Wentz told reporters last week. "So hopefully, fans show up and have quite the rocking atmosphere.”

Wentz has done his share despite injuries to receivers and linemen.

The fourth-year quarterback threw for seven touchdowns with no interceptions during the four-game win streak.

He is also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards without a wide receiver with more than 500 yards, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wentz, who has 27 touchdown passes this year, also has shown a willingness to use his feet more to escape the pocket when needed.

“We’ve got to continue to find ways to do that, and help the offensive line that way as well,” said Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. “That’s what Carson’s good at.”

The Eagles, who have had trouble on defense, will be facing one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Seattle's Wilson.

The six-time Pro Bowl signal caller had one of his worst games of the season when the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in November, completing just 13 of 25 passes.

But the Seattle defense forced five turnovers, leading the Seahawks to their fifth consecutive victory over the Eagles dating back to 2011.

The banged-up Seahawks are still trying to get over a delay-of-game penalty last Sunday that likely cost them a victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the NFC West title.

Wilson had the Seahawks at the one-yard line and Marshawn Lynch, who had re-signed with the Seahawks, ready to come in and score the winner in what would have been the second touchdown of the game for the 33-year-old Seattle favorite.

But Seattle was called for delay of game and the ball was moved back to the five-yard line.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll partially blamed Lynch for the delay in getting on the field.

"Sometimes what happens when you spike the ball and kill the clock, guys kind of sense like it’s a timeout and it’s not, it’s just a regular sequence, so there was just a little bit of hesitation. … By the time he got out there, they called the play, we were late, and that’s it."

Still the Seahawks almost scored on a fourth-down pass that was inches short of the goal line, sending Seattle to Philadelphia for their wild-card game.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Cooney)

