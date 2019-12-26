Culture

NFL-Second look at video earns Giants' Golden $1 million

Contributors
Gene Cherry Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Dinovo

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden is $1 million richer thanks to a review of the Giants-Washington Redskins game.

Dec 26 (Reuters) - New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden is $1 million richer thanks to a review of the Giants-Washington Redskins game.

Golden was originally credited with a half sack in the NFL game, but a second look at game video resulted in the first-year Giants player getting credit for 10 sacks for the season. That made him eligible under a clause in his contract that would net him $1 million if he reached double figures in sacks this season.

"It's a status thing," Golden, 28, told ESPN. "9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down."

Golden also became the first Giants linebacker to reach 10 sacks since All-Pro Lawrence Taylor had 10.5 in 1990.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Gene.Cherry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gene.cherry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular