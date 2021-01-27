NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team, amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wheeler was arrested Saturday in Kent, Washington, according to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times, after he allegedly threw the victim onto a bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

A Kent Police Department spokesperson was not immediately able to provide a report on his arrest.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," the team said in a statement. "Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

The Seahawks added that they hoped Wheeler would "get the help he needs".

A National Football League (NFL) spokesman said the NFL was reviewing the incident under its personal conduct policy.

Wheeler went undrafted in 2017 and played for the New York Giants before signing with the Seahawks in 2019.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner, Wheeler's former team mate at the University of Southern California (USC), was among those to express shock over the allegations.

"Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that. What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive," said Banner. "My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)

