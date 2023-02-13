Culture
NFL says Super Bowl watched by 113 million viewers

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sunday's Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers across traditional television and digital platforms, the National Football League said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The NFL said that figure represented a six-year high for its championship game, which this year was broadcast on the Fox TV network FOXA.O and streamed on Fox digital properties and NFL+.

The figures were based on early ratings data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. A final audience tally will be released by Nielsen on Tuesday, the NFL said. Last year, Nielsen reported an average audience of 101 million people for the contest.

The Super Bowl ranks as the most-watched event on U.S. television every year, though viewership has been dwindling since it peaked in 2015.

This year's matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Viewership increased during the halftime show starring pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, averaging 118 million people on TV and digital platforms, the NFL said.

