NFL-Receiver Stills among dozens arrested at protest for Breonna Taylor

July 15 (Reuters) - Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday at a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot on March 13 by Louisville police in her apartment.

One of three officers involved in the shooting was fired, though none were criminally charged, prompting outrage from advocates for racial justice and inspiring widespread protests amid a public reckoning over systemic racism in the United States.

"'Good trouble' with my brothers and sisters," Stills tweeted on Wednesday. "Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street."

Stills faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in a legal process, which is classified as a felony, according to a Louisville Police Department spokesperson.

The Texans said they were aware of the situation and "gathering more information."

Stills, a vocal advocate for social justice issues who has participated in kneeling protests popularized by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was one of 87 protesters arrested outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron's house.

A photo from his booking showed him wearing a shirt that read "Breonna Taylors killers are still police."

The protest, organized by advocacy group Until Freedom, called for justice for Taylor and her family.

