NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Elated Rams coaches and players basked in the glow of their Super Bowl championship during a parade through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday and said they were prepared to "run it back" again next season.

The star-studded team won its first championship as the Los Angeles Rams on their home field on Sunday with a thrilling 23-20 come-from-behind victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We built a super team," a shirtless Aaron Donald told fans under a bright blue sky.

"If we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We could be world champs again!"

Normally reserved head coach Sean McVay could not contain his excitement.

"Run it back! Run it back!" the 36-year-old coach shouted into a microphone to the blue-and-gold clad fans who joined in the celebration.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Matthew Stafford with less than two minutes to go, wore a jersey of late Lakers great Kobe Bryant at the parade.

"I'm standing here in this city that knows nothing but championships," Kupp said while holding the Lombardi trophy.

"We're out here celebrating this championship. Kobe is a part of this. He belongs here," he said.

"And I'll tell you what, he set the standard. All I know is get back to work. Let's run it back."

Stafford was feeling no pain as he puffed on a cigar with a drink in his hand and his wife by his side.

"Mix in a water Matt... trust me," former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was famously loose at the parade in Tampa celebrating his team's championship last season, advised Stafford in a tweet.

The victory is a big step forward for a Rams team that is hoping to capture a Los Angeles fanbase that is loyal to the Lakers and Dodgers.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti presented keys to the city to Donald, Stafford and Kupp.

"They can unlock any door in LA," Garcetti said.

"And it gives me great joy as mayor of the city of LA to declare Los Angeles Rams day."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.