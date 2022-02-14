NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years.

The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Unlike the Rams, the Lakers and Dodgers were unable to hold a parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's biggest sports star, basketball player LeBron James, said it was time for the teams to unite for their delayed day in the sun.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!" James tweeted on Monday.

"With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions."

James was among a sea of celebrities on hand to witness the Rams come-from-behind 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, the team's new, $5.5 billion home field.

A music lover, James could be seen enjoying Sunday's halftime show, which featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with surprise appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Meanwhile, work was underway on Monday to temporarily change the letters on the city's iconic Hollywood sign to reflect the Rams slogan, "Rams House".

