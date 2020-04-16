NFL-Rams' center Allen tests positive for COVID-19

April 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday, making him the first known active NFL player to test positive for the disease.

The 24-year-old, who is entering his third season in the NFL, told Fox Sports he tested positive three weeks ago and then again early last week but was now symptom free and expected to receive the "all-clear" this week.

The report said Allen lost his sense of taste and his sense of smell, to such an extent that he could not even smell ammonia smelling salts, before experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The Rams confirmed Allen had tested positive but did not provide additional details when contacted by Reuters.

Allen was selected 111th overall by the Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games as a rookie and made nine starts in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said four weeks ago he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first known case within the NFL.

