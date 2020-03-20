NFL-Quarterback Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team says

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Six-times Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a "multi-year" deal, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Brady, 42, who had been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, owns several NFL records including most victories and appearances in the Super Bowl and most playoff wins.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.