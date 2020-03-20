US Markets

NFL-Quarterback Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team says

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Winslow Townson

Six-times Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a "multi-year" deal, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Brady, 42, who had been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, owns several NFL records including most victories and appearances in the Super Bowl and most playoff wins.

