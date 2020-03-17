Culture

NFL-Quarterback Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Winslow Townson

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said on social media Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team, stunning fans of the blockbuster NFL franchise and adding a dramatic twist to the league's off-season.

New throughout, adds details

March 17 (Reuters) - Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said on social media Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team, stunning fans of the blockbuster NFL franchise and adding a dramatic twist to the league's off-season.

With free agency beginning on Wednesday, the 42-year-old quarterback left no doubt that he would not be returning to New England, after a celebrated tenure that saw him win six Super Bowl rings in a record nine NFL championship appearances.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in a Twitter post that instantly went viral.

He did not elaborate on his plans or next steps in his career.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((amy.tennery@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Culture Videos

Level Up with Winnie Sun: The Future of Livestreaming and Mobile Commerce

Host Winnie Sun talks about video livestreaming with LinkedIn's Head of Video Product, Peter Roybal, and how professionals can tap into its potential. Plus: She reports from VidCon, and speaks to Button's Chris Maddern

Mar 4, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular