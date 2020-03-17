NFL-Quarterback Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

New throughout, adds details

March 17 (Reuters) - Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady said on social media Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team, stunning fans of the blockbuster NFL franchise and adding a dramatic twist to the league's off-season.

With free agency beginning on Wednesday, the 42-year-old quarterback left no doubt that he would not be returning to New England, after a celebrated tenure that saw him win six Super Bowl rings in a record nine NFL championship appearances.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in a Twitter post that instantly went viral.

He did not elaborate on his plans or next steps in his career.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Alex Richardson)

