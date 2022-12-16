NFL-Purdy good! 49ers rookie QB shines as team secures playoff berth

By Rory Carroll

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brock Purdy's rise from "Mr. Irrelevant" to starting quarterback for the playoff-bound 49ers has unleashed Purdy-mania after the rookie led San Francisco past the Seahawks with a gutsy road win on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old was on few people's radars after being selected by the 49ers with the final pick of this year's draft, a designation that comes with the dubious title "Mr. Irrelevant."

He began the year as the third string QB behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo but significant injuries to both opened the door for the Iowa State alum.

He led the Niners to a dominant 33-17 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 3 after Garoppolo broke his foot early in that contest and backed that up with a 35-7 route of Tom Brady's Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy then secured the NFC West for San Francisco with a 21-13 victory over division rivals the Seahawks in the hostile environment of Seattle's Lumen Field.

After the game, Purdy was quick to deflect the praise that has been heaped upon him.

"It's special and everything but, honestly, I'm just another component and one other piece to the team. A guy coming in and just doing what is asked," Purdy told reporters.

He also acknowledged Garoppolo and Lance, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week Two.

"I don't think Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance get enough credit for what they've done," he said.

"I'm just now coming in the scene where these guys have been here throughout the off season. For Trey and then Jimmy coming in and winning for me to come in. I just want to continue what they got rolling."

His mix of confidence and selflessness has endeared him to the coaching staff.

"He's definitely one of the most poised rookies I've ever had," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

"He's been like that since he's gotten here. From what I hear about him in college, I think it was very similar just starting as a freshman.

"He's been great, he was poised all week... He got comfortable and got better as the game went and it was pretty unbelievable."

Purdy and the Niners will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

