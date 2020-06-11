Culture

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The National Football League on Thursday announced a 10-year, $250 million fund to combat systemic racism following widespread U.S. protests over racial bias and law enforcement brutality.

June 11 (Reuters) - The National Football League on Thursday announced a 10-year, $250 million fund to combat systemic racism following widespread U.S. protests over racial bias and law enforcement brutality.

The NFL, where 70% of the players are black, said it would work with the league's 32 teams to support programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement in light of "historic injustices faced by African-Americans."

The league said it would also leverage its media properties, including the NFL Network, to raise awareness and promote education of social justice issues.

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality. The protest set off a firestorm of controversy with politicians, including the U.S. president, saying Kaepernick's gesture was unpatriotic.

In a video posted online last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier but did not mention Kaepernick by name.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular