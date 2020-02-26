NFL-Players to vote on NFL owners' proposed labour deal

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The NFL's labor negotiations have moved closer to a resolution as the NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that its board of player representatives voted to send a deal already approved by owners to its membership for a vote.

The decision by the 32 team representatives to have the full player membership vote on the proposed terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) was announced in a tweet by the NFLPA.

According to a report on the NFL's website, the vote to send the proposal to the union's near-2,000 members was 17-14 with one abstention.

The vote to ratify the new 10-year CBA requires approval from a simple majority of players to pass.

The latest development came hours after a four-hour meeting between NFL owners and NFLPA members in Indianapolis.

Last Thursday, owners approved a potential new deal that, among other things, would give the NFL the option to expand to a 17-game schedule, increase players' revenue share and increase the playoff field to 14 teams from 12.

But on Friday the 11-member NFLPA Executive Committee voted 6-5 against recommending the proposed agreement to the overall body of players and then the 32-member board of players representatives decided against holding a vote on the matter.

The current CBA took effect in 2011 and is set to expire following the 2020 season.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)

