Culture

NFL-Patriots sign quarterback Newton to one-year deal-report

Contributor
Amy Tennery Editin by Kim Coghill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after two decades in New England.

A former NFL MVP, 31-year-old Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, taking the team to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers released Newton in March.

Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, underwent foot surgery in December after an injury cut his 2019 season short.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editin by Kim Coghill)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    #TradeTalks: How OCC Strengthened its Resiliency to Prepare for #COVID19

    Options Clearing Corp clearing record volumes with over 98% of its employees working remotely. Chief Operating Officer Scot Warren joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how OCC strengthened its resiliency to prepare for #COVID19.

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular