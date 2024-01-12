NFL-Patriots hire Mayo to replace Belichick as head coach

Updates with Patriots confirming hiring

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Less than a day after parting ways with Bill Belichick the New England Patriots on Friday hired 37-year-old Jerod Mayo as their head coach.

Belichick, one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, and team owner Robert Kraft announced on Thursday they had agreed the coach would leave after 24 seasons in which New England won six Super Bowls.

Mayo, an assistant coach under Belichick, becomes the current youngest NFL head coach and the Patriots first Black head coach.

A life-long Patriot, Mayo spent his eight-year playing career under Belichick in New England, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008 and making two Pro Bowls before retiring in 2016.

Mayo played linebacker and appeared in 103 games and was a team captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

Following his retirement Mayo worked in finance before returning to the Patriots in 2019 as linebackers coach.

