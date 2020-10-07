Culture

NFL-Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove

The New England Patriots cancelled a practice scheduled for Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, according to the National Football League's website.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The New England Patriots cancelled a practice scheduled for Wednesday after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, according to the National Football League's website.

Gilmore, who played in the team's game on Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, tested positive on Tuesday and underwent additional testing to confirm the result, the website reported.

The Patriots confirmed that practice was cancelled but did not elaborate.

New England's game at Kansas City was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday but was pushed to Monday because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, including Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a Week Five matchup.

Last week, a game between Tennessee and the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Oct. 25 after a number of Titans personnel and players tested positive for COVID-19. Two more Titans players have since tested positive.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular