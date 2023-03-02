NFL-Panthers founder, former owner Richardson dies at 86

March 2 (Reuters) - Jerry Richardson, the founder and former owner of the Carolina Panthers, died on Wednesday at the age of 86, the National Football League (NFL) team said.

After a brief playing career during which he won the 1959 NFL Championship Game alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas, Richardson emerged as one of the most influential owners in the league after the Panthers' 1995 inaugural season.

Richardson sold the team to hedge fund billionaire and former Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper in 2018 amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," Tepper and his wife Nicole said in a statement.

"He changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Richardson's "league-first attitude", pointing to his leadership on the Stadium Committee and Management Council Executive Committee.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Richardson's "league-first attitude", pointing to his leadership on the Stadium Committee and Management Council Executive Committee.

"As a former player himself, Jerry cared deeply about the welfare of players," said Goodell. "From a personal perspective, he was a wise and caring advisor to me, his fellow owners, and many Panthers players and coaches over the years."

