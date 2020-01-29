NFL-Not doing enough when it comes to diversity -Goodell

The National Football League needs to do better when it comes to minority hiring, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday in his Super Bowl state of the league address, but he stood by the league's efforts to improve player safety.
