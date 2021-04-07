US Markets
NFL-Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Rohith Nair Reuters
Nike Inc has suspended endorsement of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson after civil lawsuits accusing the NFL quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct arose earlier this month, the sportswear giant said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

