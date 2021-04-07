NFL-Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

April 7 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N has suspended endorsement of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson after civil lawsuits accusing the NFL quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct arose earlier this month, the sportswear giant said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.