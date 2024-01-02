NFL- NFL faces consumer lawsuit over merchandise prices, licensing

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The National Football League and sports merchandise giant Fanatics have been sued for allegedly conspiring to curb competition in the online retail market for jerseys, t-shirts and other licensed goods, causing consumers to pay artificially high prices.

The prospective antitrust class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan on Friday by an Illinois resident who claims the NFL and its 32 professional football teams schemed with Jacksonville, Florida-based Fanatics to give it an unlawful advantage over other retailers.

“Instead of competing for sales, defendants have simply handed Fanatics the proverbial keys to their stores,” the lawsuit said. In turn, “Fanatics shares its monopoly profits with the teams,” it said.

Representatives for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Fanatics in a statement called the lawsuit "nothing more than a copy-and-paste job from a previous lawsuit that a federal judge has already tossed out of court." Fanatics said it would "vigorously" defend against what it called an attempt at "a second bite at the apple."

The case is the latest from plaintiffs’ law firm Burns Charest seeking to hold Fanatics, the NFL and its clubs liable for alleged anticompetitive business practices.

A Manhattan federal judge last year ruled for the NFL, its teams and Fanatics in a similar lawsuit the firm filed in the same court, finding that the dispute belonged in private arbitration, not court.

Mandatory arbitration provisions can derail consumer claims in commercial litigation, restricting alleged damages to individuals and not large classes of people with similar claims.

In the earlier case, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter ruled that the “plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate, all defendants are covered by the agreement, and the issue of whether certain claims are covered by the agreement should be decided by the arbitrator.”

Attorneys for named plaintiff Charles Franz in the new lawsuit contend he purchased NFL licensed merchandise using a “third-party digital wallet” and did not agree to arbitration.

Fanatics, according to the lawsuit, “operates over 300 online and offline stores, including the e-commerce websites of major professional sports leagues.”

Attorneys for Franz alleged the conspiracy has restricted the ability of smaller retailers other than Fanatics to compete on third-party platforms such as Amazon.

“This boycott eliminated defendants’ competitors who would have charged lower prices for NFL licensed products sold online,” the lawsuit said.

The class size was estimated at hundreds of thousands, and potentially millions, of members, according to Franz’s lawsuit.

The 92-page lawsuit seeks triple damages and an injunction to “restore competition to the marketplace.”

The case is Charles Franz v. National Football League et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-11288.

For plaintiffs: Warren Burns and Christopher Cormier of Burns Charest

For defendants: No appearances yet

