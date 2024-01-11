News & Insights

US Markets

NFL-New England Patriots coach Belichick to leave team after 24 seasons

Credit: REUTERS/David Butler II

January 11, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien, Lori Ewing, Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

Adds confirmation

Jan 11 (Reuters) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, one of the most successful coaches in National Football League history, will leave the team after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, he said on Thursday.

Belichick, 71, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft met several times this week, ESPN reported, after the team finished the season with a dismal 4-13 record, the worst in Belichick's 29-year head coaching career.

With six Super Bowl titles in 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all-time, leading the most decorated NFL dynasty in league history.

Speculation has mounted since November, however, that the New England team was ready for a coaching change as they grappled with their third losing season in four years since quarterback Tom Brady left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Appointed head coach in 2000, he led the Patriots to a 266-121 record, 17 AFC East titles -- including a league-record streak of 11 in a row from 2009 -- and the team's nine Super Bowl appearances is tied for most by an NFL franchise. Their last Super Bowl victory was in 2018.

Belichick has more Super Bowl appearances as head coach than any team has made in NFL history, except the Patriots (with 11), and his 17 division titles are the most by a head coach with a single club.

Belichick's departure comes a day after Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons as head coach at Alabama and longtime Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll moved to an advisory position.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Lori Ewing and Rory Carroll; editing by Susan Heavey and Toby Davis)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.