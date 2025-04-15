Markets
NTAP

NFL Names NetApp As Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner To Drive Innovation

April 15, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The National Football League Tuesday has named NetApp (NTAP) as its Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner to support the league's mission of innovation through advanced data storage solutions.

This collaboration aims to eliminate data silos and enhance operational efficiency across the league. The partnership reflects a mutual focus on using intelligent data to develop transformative strategies. According to NFL EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Renie Anderson, combining the NFL's innovation goals with NetApp's infrastructure expertise will drive greater efficiency and modernization within the sport.

With over 218 million fans in the U.S. and a growing global audience, the NFL will integrate NetApp's technology into its worldwide events. NetApp will have a major presence in the 2025 International Games, including sponsorship of the NFL London Games and the first-ever regular season game in Madrid.

NFL CIO Gary Brantley noted that NetApp's technology has already helped streamline operations and safeguard data, enabling the league to serve fans more effectively. NetApp's AI-powered tools, such as Autonomous Ransomware Protection and cyber vault solutions, will bolster the NFL's data security and minimize risk.

NetApp President Cesar Cernuda emphasized the value of this expanded partnership, stating that their intelligent infrastructure will enable the NFL to modernize and adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

