NFL-Nacua breaks two rookie records in Rams' regular season finale

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Estrada

January 07, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke a pair of NFL records during his team's regular season finale on Sunday, including a 63-year-old mark for receiving yards by a rookie.

With his seven-yard catch during the third quarter of the Rams' 21-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers, Nacua surpassed Bill Groman's NFL rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards which had stood since 1960.

On the same drive, the 22-year-old Nacua made a six-yard catch that marked his 105th reception of the season and broke Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle's 2021 NFL rookie record for receptions.

Nacua, whom the Rams selected with the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, stepped up for the Rams early in the season helping to fill the void when former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp missed a few games with injuries.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Sonali Paul )

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (647) 480-7636))

