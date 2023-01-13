US Markets

NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

January 13, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position.

The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

The Rams on Friday made it clear that the 36-year-old would indeed be back in 2023.

"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the Rams tweeted.

McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, according to Sportico. His contract with the Rams extends through the 2026 season.

In the wake of his Super Bowl triumph, the mediagenic McVay was offered a $100 million, five-year contract to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team, the New York Post reported.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.