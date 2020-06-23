Culture

NFL-Lions owner Firestone Ford steps down, daughter takes over

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.

June 23 (Reuters) - The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.

Firestone Ford took over the long-struggling team after her husband William Clay Ford Sr., who purchased the Lions in 1963, died in 2014.

"I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand," Firestone Ford, 94, said in a statement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thanked Firestone Ford and welcomed her daughter.

"Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons. I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness," said Goodell.

"We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club's executive team."

Ford Hamp served as one of the Lions' vice chairmen during her mother's ownership in preparation for officially assuming team leadership. Last year she was appointed to the NFL's Super Bowl and Major Events advisory committee.

"My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago," said Ford Hamp. "She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community.

"Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FOOTBALL NFL/DET (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    #TradeTalks: How OCC Strengthened its Resiliency to Prepare for #COVID19

    Options Clearing Corp clearing record volumes with over 98% of its employees working remotely. Chief Operating Officer Scot Warren joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how OCC strengthened its resiliency to prepare for #COVID19.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular