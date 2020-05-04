Culture

NFL-League scraps international series games in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published

The NFL said on Monday it decided against holding previously scheduled regular season games in London and Mexico City during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Football League, which had been planning to play four games in London and one in Mexico City this year, said all games for the 2020 season that is scheduled to begin in September will now be held in the United States.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and UK," NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin said in a statement.

"We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The NFL had originally planned to play one game at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, who were all due to be home teams for the International Series Games, will now play all of their home games this season at their home venues in the United States.

