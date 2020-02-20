NFL-League owners approve terms of potential new labour deal

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - NFL owners voted on Thursday to accept the negotiated terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league said.

The NFL Players Association still needs to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement, the league said in a statement following the owners' meeting in New York.

Since clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules they will operate under by next week, the owners also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA in case players do not approve the negotiated terms.

According to a report on the NFL's website, the players and their representatives will consider the owner-approved CBA proposal in a conference call on Friday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Writing by Frank Pingue; editing by Ken Ferris)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.