NFL-Kelce thinking about Super Bowl bling not engagement rings

By Steve Keating

LAS VEGAS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Travis Kelce admits he has been thinking about a ring, the Super Bowl variety he hopes to win on Sunday when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers and not the engagement one for girlfriend Taylor Swift that has social media buzzing.

Speculation Kelce might get down on one knee at centre field after the Super Bowl and pop the question to his pop superstar girlfriend has had Swift's army of fans known as 'Swifties' in a tither and hardcore football fans scratching their heads.

One jeweller is ready to hand over a $1 million engagement ring if Kelce does decide to propose but the only ring he is focused on is one he has to earn on the field.

"I'm hoping I get this ring (Super Bowl) on Sunday. I know that. Man," Kelce told reporters on Wednesday.

Of course if Kelce is to propose then Swift would have to be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and that remains a big question mark with the pop icon performing a concert on Saturday in Tokyo.

Kelce was not giving anything away on Wednesday and seemed genuinely confused about where Swift was exactly as her Eras Tour winds its way through Asia.

"She's focused on entertaining the, uh, the crowd out in, I think it's Singapore right now, or I think that's in a few weeks," fumbled the All-Pro tight end. "But I know she's out in Japan, Tokyo, maybe."

Kelce will have to grab a little bling of his own on Sunday if he is keep pace with Swift, who last Sunday scooped the Grammy award for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time.

Gambling sites are getting in on the action as well, posting a number of Swift prop bets -- side wagers unrelated to the game -- including will she or won't she make it to the Super Bowl on time.

"These bets are crazy," laughed Kelce. "She's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's, she's ready for her performances and everything.

"The Super Bowl will worry about if she can make it."

Kelce has taken the romance hysteria in his stride and good humour acknowledging that his celebrity level has sky rocketed since he began dating the planet's hottest entertainer.

"Being worldwide is way different than just being famous in Kansas City," acknowledged Kelce. "You just got to embrace it.

"The more you fight it, the more pissed off you might get or more negative you might start thinking.

"I'm a guy that likes to think about things in a positive way and you know what, for a week, why not go through all this craziness and showcase my story, my family and everybody that has got me to this point."

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Las Vegas. Editing by Toby Davis)

