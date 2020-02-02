Culture

NFL-Kansas City beats San Francisco to win Super Bowl

MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. With the win, the Chiefs snapped the second-longest Vince Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have won a Super Bowl.

