NFL-Kansas City beats San Francisco to win Super Bowl

MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. With the win, the Chiefs snapped the second-longest Vince Lombardi Trophy drought among teams that have won a Super Bowl. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FOOTBALL NFL SUPERBOWL/ (URGENT, PIX)

