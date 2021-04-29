Culture

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in NFL Draft

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Platt/Clemson Athletics

The struggling Jacksonville Jaguars selected consensus top choice Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursdayin Cleveland, Ohio.

April 29 (Reuters) - The struggling Jacksonville Jaguars selected consensus top choice Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular