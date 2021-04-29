NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in NFL Draft

April 29 (Reuters) - The struggling Jacksonville Jaguars selected consensus top choice Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio.

